$198.21 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will announce $198.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.88 million and the lowest is $195.90 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $210.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $806.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $802.30 million to $815.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $837.91 million, with estimates ranging from $818.27 million to $861.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 13.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 271,934 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 24.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 310,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 60,565 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. 22NW LP now owns 375,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.97 million, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

