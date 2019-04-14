1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $200.41 Million Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,426 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $200,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in DowDuPont by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in DowDuPont by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in DowDuPont by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in DowDuPont by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in DowDuPont by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DWDP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DowDuPont from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen lowered DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DowDuPont from $70.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE:DWDP opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DowDuPont Inc has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.98%.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

