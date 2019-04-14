1,400 Shares in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,200,000 after acquiring an additional 27,370 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,157,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $95.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $633.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $161.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRMT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,688,150.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,383,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,950. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

