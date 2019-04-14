1,142 Shares in Mastercard Inc (MA) Purchased by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 14,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $13,917,172.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,331 shares in the company, valued at $10,670,492.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,716 shares of company stock worth $22,428,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.74.

Shares of MA opened at $238.83 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $170.65 and a 12-month high of $240.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $242.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/1142-shares-in-mastercard-inc-ma-purchased-by-bt-wealth-management-llc.html.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.