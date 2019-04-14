10,230 Shares in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 13,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 31,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 32,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Nomura started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

NYSE:NLY opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.24. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

