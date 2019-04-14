$1.17 EPS Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.13. Verizon Communications also posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, December 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

In other Verizon Communications news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $16,221,239.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $77,054.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,358.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,686 shares of company stock worth $16,379,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 12,167,820.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,242,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,949,390,000 after buying an additional 55,241,906 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11,356.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,152,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50,705,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,426,105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,574,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,842,056,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309,257 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,029,226 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,297,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,446,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,989,827. The company has a market cap of $241.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $61.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

