$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cae Inc (CAE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.31. CAE posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.68 million. CAE had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

NYSE CAE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.75. 102,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,463. CAE has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0763 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 786.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

