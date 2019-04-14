$0.28 EPS Expected for Inphi Co. (IPHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Inphi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. Inphi posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 660%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Inphi had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $86.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.64 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPHI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Inphi to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $57,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ron Torten sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $56,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,546 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter worth $8,603,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Inphi by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,764,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,980,000 after purchasing an additional 241,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inphi by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,764,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,980,000 after purchasing an additional 241,346 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Inphi by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 414,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 240,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Inphi by 71.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 208,721 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:IPHI traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 897,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,828. Inphi has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -82.21, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

