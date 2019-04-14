-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). Veeco Instruments posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 215%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 75.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 148.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,490,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 36.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,704,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 452,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,858,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,803,000 after purchasing an additional 276,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,803,000 after purchasing an additional 276,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 659.6% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 301,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 261,909 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VECO opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $572.09 million, a PE ratio of -300.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

