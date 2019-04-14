-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.23). Benefitfocus posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,254,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $152,321,598.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Disabato sold 488,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $22,848,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,761,016 shares of company stock worth $176,054,766 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 84.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,322. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.42. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $60.66.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

