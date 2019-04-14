$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Ultra Clean reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $257.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.30 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $305,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,943.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 52,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.57. 205,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

