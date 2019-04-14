-$0.12 EPS Expected for Omeros Co. (OMER) This Quarter

Analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.02). Omeros posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 million. Omeros’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMER opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 3.60. Omeros has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

