-$0.10 EPS Expected for Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aratana Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). Aratana Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aratana Therapeutics.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PETX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.14 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aratana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aratana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Aratana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Aratana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Aratana Therapeutics by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aratana Therapeutics stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Aratana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.36.

About Aratana Therapeutics

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States. Its product portfolio includes small molecule therapeutics and therapeutic candidates. The company markets NOCITA, a post-operative analgesia for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; and canine osteosarcoma vaccine, live listeria vector for the treatment of dogs diagnosed with osteosarcoma in the United States.

