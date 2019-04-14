$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Concrete Inc (USCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Concrete’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.03. US Concrete reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Concrete.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on USCR shares. BidaskClub raised US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on US Concrete from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on US Concrete from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.55 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Concrete currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

In other news, EVP Niel L. Poulsen sold 5,782 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $247,874.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $410,480.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Kohutek sold 5,100 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $207,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,707.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,432 shares of company stock worth $641,166 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of US Concrete during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of US Concrete during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

US Concrete stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.98. 145,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $734.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. US Concrete has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $65.85.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

