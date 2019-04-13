Zynga Inc (ZNGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.03. Zynga posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Zynga had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $248.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ZNGA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.98.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $178,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 512,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,844.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 127,194 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $549,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 875,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,833 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,114,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 65,906,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,906,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,874 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,713,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6,486,449.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,048,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048,562 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. 8,221,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,998,622. Zynga has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

