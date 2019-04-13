Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) Given a CHF 365 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 365 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 300 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a CHF 310 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 390 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 340 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 340 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 327.47.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

