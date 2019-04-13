Zogenix (ZGNX) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Mizuho

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZGNX. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.17.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.46. 668,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,723. Zogenix has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.17.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.44. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Hawley sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $856,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,483 shares of company stock worth $6,829,351 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,691,000 after purchasing an additional 318,010 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,665,000. Emory University boosted its position in Zogenix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Emory University now owns 57,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Zogenix by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Zogenix by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

