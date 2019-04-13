Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bryan C. Hanson bought 2,100 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,942.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,797.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy J. Bernard bought 4,250 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,992.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,860 shares of company stock worth $1,548,994 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $127.92 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $96.99 and a 52 week high of $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays set a $113.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.76.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

