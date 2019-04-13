Zilla Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $41,397.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Zilla token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $41,397.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00366784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002281 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.01377780 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00218326 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006077 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

