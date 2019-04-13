Zeusshield 1-Day Volume Tops $32,048.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $32,048.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00366824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.01370676 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00217431 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006041 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,170,765 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.