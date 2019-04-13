ZeusNetwork Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.00 (ZEUS)

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. One ZeusNetwork token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Bleutrade. ZeusNetwork has a total market capitalization of $51,689.00 and $10.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00022222 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000538 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusNetwork’s official website is zeusfundme.com . ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus

ZeusNetwork Token Trading

ZeusNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeusNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

