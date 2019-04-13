ZEALAND PHARMA/S (ZEAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get ZEALAND PHARMA/S alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,585. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $556.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.26.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZEALAND PHARMA/S (ZEAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.