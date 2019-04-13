ZCL Composites (ZCL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of ZCL Composites in a report on Monday, January 21st.

Shares of ZCL opened at C$10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $305.61 million and a P/E ratio of 23.92. ZCL Composites has a 52-week low of C$5.43 and a 52-week high of C$12.35.

ZCL Composites Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) underground storage tanks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also manufactures and distributes liquid storage systems, including fiberglass storage tanks and related products and accessories; and produces and sells in-situ fiberglass tank and tank lining systems, and three dimensional glass fabric materials.

