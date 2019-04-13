Zacks: J Alexanders Holdings Inc (JAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given J Alexanders an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Alexanders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th.

Shares of JAX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 71,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,302. The firm has a market cap of $161.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.71. J Alexanders has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.21 million during the quarter. J Alexanders had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that J Alexanders will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of J Alexanders by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,390,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after buying an additional 269,794 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J Alexanders in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of J Alexanders by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 474,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 94,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of J Alexanders by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of J Alexanders in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

