Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) to Buy

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

TBNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Territorial Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of TBNK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,173. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $274.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $101,218.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Allan S. Kitagawa sold 7,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $204,264.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts.

