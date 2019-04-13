Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MAM Software Group (MAMS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAM Software Group, Inc. develops and markets software solutions with the objective to bring competitive advantages and increased profitability to its clients and business partners. The Company is bringing its professional business management systems and e-commerce solutions to the US automotive aftermarket. The Company’s Autopart v20 software is an enterprise management solution for two step parts distributors and jobbers. It is a feature-rich, Windows-based application offering fully-integrated point-of-sale, inventory control and accounting functionality. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on MAM Software Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

MAM Software Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. 29,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,041. MAM Software Group has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 million. MAM Software Group had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 11.09%. On average, analysts predict that MAM Software Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

MAM Software Group Company Profile

MAM Software Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; and information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits.

