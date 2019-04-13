Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cree (CREE) to “Buy”

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $71.00 target price on the LED producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cree, Inc. is a market-leading innovator and manufacturer of semiconductors that enhance the value of solid-state lighting, power and communications products by significantly increasing their energy performance and efficiency. Key to Cree’s market advantage is its world-class materials expertise in silicon carbide and gallium nitride for chips and packaged devices that can handle more power in a smaller space while producing less heat than other available technologies, materials and products. Cree drives its increased performance technology into multiple applications, including exciting alternatives in brighter and more-tunable light for general illumination, backlighting for more-vivid displays, optimized power management for high-current switch-mode power supplies and variable-speed motors, and more-effective wireless infrastructure for data and voice communications. Cree customers range from innovative lighting-fixtures makers to defense-related federal agencies. “

Get Cree alerts:

CREE has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities cut Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.32 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Cree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cree from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -433.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.64. Cree has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The LED producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $413.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.75 million. Cree had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cree will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cree by 4,177.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,694,874 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,251 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Cree by 22.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cree by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,010 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cree (CREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.