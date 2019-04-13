Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Altus Midstream (ALTM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Altus Midstream in a report on Friday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

ALTM stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

In other news, major shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 223,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $1,370,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 552,314 shares of company stock worth $3,466,354.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $704,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,221,000.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.