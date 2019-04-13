Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AFLAC (AFL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aflac Inc.’s shares have outperformed its industry, in a year's time. the company is poised to grow from recovery in its Japan segment, led by a change in business mix and introduction of new products. Aflac’s U.S. segment is likely to continue performing strongly in the quarters ahead. A solid balance sheet with disciplined capital management is another positive. Favorable earnings guidance for 2019 instills investors' confidence in the company However, its increasing expenses are weighing on margins. Given its investments to speed up development, sales, administration and customer experience related to its products, we expect expenses to rise ahead. Pressure on investment income is another headwind. Nevertheless, .”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.67.

AFLAC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.51. 3,611,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,611. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. AFLAC has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Masatoshi Koide sold 27,120 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,293,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,855.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 2,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.83 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,232.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,557. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth $260,062,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 2,138.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,815,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,273 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,914,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,647,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,408,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,113 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

