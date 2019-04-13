Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sally Beauty (SBH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sally Beauty have increased in the past three months. Notably, the company pulled off second consecutive bottom-line beat, when it reported first-quarter fiscal 2019 results. The metric gained from reduced tax rate and lower share count. Moreover, earnings are expected to grow in fiscal 2019. Further, management is on track with the transformation plan and Sally Beauty Loyalty Program. Also, the company continues to launch products and is upgrading digital capabilities. Sally Beauty is also undertaking supply chain efforts to optimize inventory levels and reduce costs. However, we note that the company’s top line missed estimates in the past two quarters. During the first quarter, sales were hurt by unfavorable foreign currency impacts. Persistent softness in the SBS and BSG units might have hurt the top line to an extent. Further, soft margins, stemming from rising expenses are a worry.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SBH. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 price target on Sally Beauty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 96.26% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $989.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,382.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,758.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $79,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,269.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

