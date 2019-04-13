Zacks Investment Research Lowers LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) to Hold

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LMAT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.27 million, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.06 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 16,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $491,976.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,362.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,601,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,496,000 after buying an additional 56,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 75,165 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

See Also: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.