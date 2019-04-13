Zacks Investment Research Lowers Holly Energy Partners (HEP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Separately, Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.59. 162,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,268. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 80.6% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

