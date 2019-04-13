Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brinker International (EAT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Brinker have slightly underperformed the industry in a year’s time, we are encouraged by the company's robust top- and bottom-line growth. The company’s traffic-building strategies and efforts to capture increased market share boosted the performance. Brinker’s strong To-Go business continues to drive the performance. Meanwhile, Chili’s turnaround strategy has started to pay off. Increased focus on company-owned restaurants, which allows it to have full control over operations, is also expected to boost results. However, high costs associated with restaurant operations might hurt its profitability in the future. Further, dismal performance of international franchise comparable sales at Chili's restaurants is a major concern. The company is plagued with intense competition characterizing the industry.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Raymond James raised Brinker International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.40.

EAT stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $790.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.43%.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Charles A. Lousignont bought 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 14,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,948. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 320,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,315,000 after buying an additional 190,800 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $3,890,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

