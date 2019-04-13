Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) to Sell

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

Shares of STAF stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.91.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) by 211.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

