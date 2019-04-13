Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pentair (PNR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “For 2019, Pentair projects adjusted EPS of $2.30-$2.35, down from the prior view of $2.50-$2.60. The company anticipates sales in 2019 will likely be up 1-2%, on a reported basis, lower from the previously-guided range of 5-6%. On core basis, sales growth will be flat to up 1%, which is also well below the prior guidance of 4-5%. However, Pentair remains well positioned to invest in the business backed by strong free cash flow and low debt levels. All of its segments are poised to deliver improved results in 2019. It continues to introduce new products, make acquisitions and investments in sync with its key growth initiatives of advancing pool growth, and accelerating residential and commercial water treatment.”

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.90.

Shares of PNR opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $740.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

In related news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Karl R. Frykman sold 10,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $422,748.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,002.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,942 shares of company stock valued at $543,730. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

