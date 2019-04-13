Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Western Financial (MYFW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of First Western Financial in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. First Western Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $201,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 617,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 176,469 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 484,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 249,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 47.1% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. 31.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Western Financial (MYFW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.