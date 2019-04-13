Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chubb (CB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chubb have underperformed the industry in a year. Exposure to cat loss remains a concern for Chubb as it induces volatility in underwriting profitability. Also, mounting expenses weigh on margin expansion. However, Chubb benefits from a suite of compelling products as well as services. Its inorganic growth story is impressive, helping it achieve a higher long-term ROE. Increased scales, efficiencies and a solid balance sheet will lend Chubb a competitive edge. It estimates solid growth in Overseas General operations, which include both commercial and consumer lines. A strong capital position aids Chubb to boost shareholder value and invest in strategic initiatives for driving growth. The company is set to report first quarter results on Apr 30. A Zacks Rank #4 and earnings EPS of -3.01% makes positive surprise prediction difficult. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first quarter is pegged at $2.55, up nearly 9% year over year.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $139.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Chubb has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $141.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $2,412,771.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,946,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $326,411.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,737,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

