Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avalara (AVLR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Avalara from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avalara from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Avalara from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.85. Avalara has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 million. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 4,255,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $203,559,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Manning sold 21,875 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,208,449 shares of company stock valued at $497,057,621.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 127.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Avalara by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

