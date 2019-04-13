Zacks: Finjan Holdings Inc (FNJN) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $6.31 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.19) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Finjan an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FNJN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Finjan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of Finjan stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.11. 128,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,086. Finjan has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNJN. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Finjan by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Finjan by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Finjan by 208.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Finjan in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Finjan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

