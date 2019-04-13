Zacks: Capital Bancorp Inc (CBNK) Given $14.63 Average Price Target by Analysts

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $14.63 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Capital Bancorp an industry rank of 209 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,879. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $159.86 million and a PE ratio of 11.43.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Capital Bank N.A., which offers personal and commercial banking services. The company was formerly known as Hcnb Bancorp, Inc and changed its name to Capital Bancorp, Inc in May 2004. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

