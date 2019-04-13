Zacks: Camden National Co. (CAC) Given $50.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $50.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.82 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Camden National an industry rank of 209 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour acquired 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $52,597.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,929.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory A. Dufour sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $54,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $88,862. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 75,006 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,398,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,312,000 after buying an additional 47,691 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 43,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Camden National by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 36,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,159,000 after buying an additional 35,576 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.84. The company had a trading volume of 23,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,733. Camden National has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $41.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its bank subsidiary, engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, and time deposits; cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

