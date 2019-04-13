Zacks: Brokerages Expect Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $5.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 71.79%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.36.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $59.69 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $15,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 562.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $99,235,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 596.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,958,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,302 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $60,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

