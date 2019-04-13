Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nanometrics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Nanometrics posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nanometrics.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NANO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nanometrics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NANO stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. Nanometrics has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $768.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 17,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $532,306.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,157.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $860,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nanometrics by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nanometrics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nanometrics (NANO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.