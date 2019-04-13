Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Polarityte Inc (PTE) Will Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) to announce ($1.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Polarityte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the lowest is ($1.15). Polarityte reported earnings per share of ($2.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full-year earnings of ($4.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($3.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($3.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Polarityte.

Get Polarityte alerts:

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.06. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 258.52% and a negative net margin of 4,259.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million.

PTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Polarityte in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Polarityte in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Polarityte in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polarityte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

PTE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.81. 487,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,061. The company has a market capitalization of $195.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Polarityte has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Polarityte stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Polarityte at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Read More: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polarityte (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.