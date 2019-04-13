Zacks: Analysts Expect United States Steel Co. (X) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.23. United States Steel posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). United States Steel had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Argus dropped their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut United States Steel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $16.74 on Friday. United States Steel has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.84.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Kevin Bradley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $227,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,295.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,224,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,509,000 after purchasing an additional 194,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,224,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,509,000 after purchasing an additional 194,618 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,342,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 851,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,286,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,706,000 after purchasing an additional 287,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,909,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,195,000 after purchasing an additional 147,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

