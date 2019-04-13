Zacks: Analysts Expect TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.06). TETRA Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TETRA Technologies.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $282.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.53 million.

A number of research firms have commented on TTI. Johnson Rice downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TTI opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

