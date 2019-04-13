Zacks: Analysts Expect Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Sealed Air also reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 104.71% and a net margin of 4.08%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

In other news, Director Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.33 per share, for a total transaction of $42,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 197,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.70. 1,123,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $47.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

