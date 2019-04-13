Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (FC) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.26). Franklin Covey posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.72 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $35.00 price objective on Franklin Covey and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $397.44 million, a PE ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 854,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 535,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

