Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.03). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 4.06%.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $363,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 32,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $152,500.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,816,011 shares of company stock valued at $8,068,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,686,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 666,715 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 764,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 116,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

