Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce sales of $3.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $5.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $940,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 219.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $81.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $49.27 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $95.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,158.79% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VYGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,179,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $49,989,546.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,179,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,989,546.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,196,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after acquiring an additional 113,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 113,442 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 83,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71,736 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VYGR traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. 349,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.83. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $24.24.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

